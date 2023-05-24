Trevor Williams takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 36 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 197 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.435 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Williams (1-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Williams has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Marlins L 5-3 Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres L 7-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Yu Darvish 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Ryan Weathers 5/25/2023 Padres - Home Jake Irvin Blake Snell 5/26/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Corbin Jordan Lyles 5/27/2023 Royals - Away Josiah Gray - 5/28/2023 Royals - Away MacKenzie Gore Brady Singer 5/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.