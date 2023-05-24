Nationals vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
The Padres are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+120). A 9.5-run total has been set in this contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-145
|+120
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-6.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (38.6%) in those games.
- This season, Washington has won 14 of its 33 games, or 42.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 47 games with a total this season.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-16
|10-12
|11-11
|9-16
|13-17
|7-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.