Keibert Ruiz -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.
  • In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (27.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (13 of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.246 AVG .262
.295 OBP .333
.333 SLG .400
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
5/3 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 19
10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres' 3.95 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weathers (1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
