Keibert Ruiz -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.

In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (27.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (13 of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 19 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings