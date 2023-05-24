The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 32 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 45 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 16 times this season (35.6%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 19 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (73.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (36.8%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings