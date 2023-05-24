The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .273 with 21 walks and 19 runs scored.
  • He ranks 58th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 162nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), with multiple hits 13 times (28.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.7%).
  • He has scored in 17 of 45 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.250 AVG .290
.314 OBP .405
.313 SLG .306
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 6
13/5 K/BB 9/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 20
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
