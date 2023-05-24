Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .273 with 21 walks and 19 runs scored.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 162nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), with multiple hits 13 times (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.7%).
- He has scored in 17 of 45 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday, May 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .222 batting average against him.
