The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .273 with 21 walks and 19 runs scored.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 162nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), with multiple hits 13 times (28.9%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.7%).

He has scored in 17 of 45 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 20 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

