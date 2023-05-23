The San Diego Padres (21-26) visit the Washington Nationals (20-27) to start a three-game series at Nationals Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday. The Padres are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the Nationals a series win over the Tigers.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (2-3) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-3).

Nationals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (2-3, 3.56 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.69 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over nine games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.69 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.

Gore is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the year.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this outing.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres will hand the ball to Darvish (2-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.56, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Darvish will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

