The San Diego Padres visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 51 hits with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.344/.443 so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 20 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 19 RBI (47 total hits).

He's slashed .269/.323/.457 so far this year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .524 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 21 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Tigers May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Marlins May. 17 3-for-4 1 0 0 4

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Darvish Stats

Yu Darvish (2-3) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 17 5.1 6 4 4 6 2 at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1 vs. Dodgers May. 5 6.2 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 30 6.0 9 4 4 9 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 5.2 2 1 1 5 5

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 41 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.398/.473 so far this season.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 24 walks and 16 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .257/.357/.404 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

