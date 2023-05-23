Tuesday's contest features the Washington Nationals (20-27) and the San Diego Padres (21-26) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 23.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (2-3, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.69 ERA).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been victorious in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (193 total, 4.1 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.35 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule