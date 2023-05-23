Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .242 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in 13 games this year (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
.246 AVG .262
.295 OBP .333
.333 SLG .400
3 XBH 5
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
5/3 K/BB 6/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 19
10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (21.1%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Padres will send Darvish (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
