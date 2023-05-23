Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 31 of 44 games this year (70.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (34.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 15 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 16 of 44 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (73.7%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (36.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (53 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th.
