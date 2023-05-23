Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.833 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had four hits (going 4-for-5) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Padres
|Nationals vs Padres Odds
|Nationals vs Padres Prediction
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 47 hits, batting .269 this season with 20 extra-base hits.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 45 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.9% of them.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (15.6%).
- In 18 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Padres will send Darvish (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.125 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.