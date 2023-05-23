Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .267 with 21 walks and 19 runs scored.
- He ranks 66th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 165th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Smith has an RBI in 10 of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 17 games this year (38.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.56), 26th in WHIP (1.125), and 18th in K/9 (9.9).
