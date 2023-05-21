On Sunday, May 21 at 1:35 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (19-27) host the Detroit Tigers (20-23) at Nationals Park in the rubber game of the series. Josiah Gray will get the nod for the Nationals, while Joey Wentz will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Tigers have +110 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Nationals have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Washington, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Nationals have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

