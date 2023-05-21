Nationals vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals, on Sunday at Nationals Park.
The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Tigers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).
Nationals vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.
- The Nationals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- The Nationals have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.
- In the 45 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Washington, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-23-3).
- The Nationals have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-15
|10-12
|10-11
|9-15
|13-16
|6-10
