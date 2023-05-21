Sunday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (19-27) taking on the Detroit Tigers (20-23) at 1:35 PM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Josiah Gray (3-5) for the Nationals and Joey Wentz (1-3) for the Tigers.

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Nationals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Nationals won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Washington has not been bigger favorites this season than the -135 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 187 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

