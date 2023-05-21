The Washington Mystics go up against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, begins at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

Mystics vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 83 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7)

Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Mystics vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Washington covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread last year.

Washington's games went over the point total 10 out of 26 times last season.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics scored 80.2 points per game last season (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but they really thrived on defense, surrendering just 75.9 points per game (best).

Washington pulled down 34.9 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) last season, while allowing 33.1 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Mystics ranked third-best in the WNBA by averaging just 12.8 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked seventh in the league (13.9 per contest).

The Mystics were sixth in the WNBA with 7.6 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 7.3 threes conceded per game, the Mystics ranked fifth in the WNBA. They gave up a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked fourth in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Washington took 66.3% two-pointers (accounting for 74.0% of the team's baskets) and 33.7% from beyond the arc (26.0%).

