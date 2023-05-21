Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Tatum, in his previous game (May 19 loss against the Heat) put up 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

We're going to look at Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 29.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 11.2 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 45.5 43.5 46 PR 40.5 38.9 40.9 3PM 3.5 3.2 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.