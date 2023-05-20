On Saturday, May 20 at 4:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (18-27) host the Detroit Tigers (20-22) at Nationals Park. Patrick Corbin will get the call for the Nationals, while Alex Faedo will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Tigers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Nationals (-115). A 9.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Nationals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (2-5, 4.65 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Nationals have not played a game with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Alex Call 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

