How to Watch the Nationals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field at Nationals Park against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Nationals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals are second-worst in MLB action with 31 home runs.
- Washington has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.372).
- The Nationals' .258 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Washington has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (182 total runs).
- The Nationals' .322 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.
- Nationals hitters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Washington's pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- Washington's 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.429).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Patrick Corbin (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Corbin is trying to register his fourth straight quality start in this outing.
- Corbin will look to continue a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|W 10-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|David Peterson
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
|5/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Eury Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Matthew Boyd
|5/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Alex Faedo
|5/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Joey Wentz
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Ryan Weathers
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Yu Darvish
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
