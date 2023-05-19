The Washington Nationals (18-26) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Jake Irvin (1-1) for the Nationals and Matthew Boyd (2-3) for the Tigers.

Nationals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - WSH (1-1, 4.11 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (2-3, 6.47 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals will hand the ball to Irvin (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.304 in three games this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.47 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 1 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.47, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.

Boyd is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this game.

Boyd will look to record his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance.

