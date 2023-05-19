Friday's contest between the Washington Nationals (18-26) and the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 19.

The Nationals will give the nod to Jake Irvin (1-1) versus the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (2-3).

Nationals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

This is the first time the Nationals will play as favorites this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -110 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington has scored 176 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).

