Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (37.5%).
- Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- So far this year, Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 treys per contest.
- Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond the arc (27.1%).
Lakers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.6 points allowed).
- The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.
