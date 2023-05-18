The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 132-126 win versus the Lakers, Jokic totaled 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks.

Below we will dive into Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 33.2 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.9 Assists 10.5 9.8 10.6 PRA 53.5 46.1 57.7 PR 42.5 36.3 47.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 2.1



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

He's attempted 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

