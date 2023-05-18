Luis Arraez and Luis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 28 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .368 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 173 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 308 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williams has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets L 8-2 Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez 5/19/2023 Tigers - Home Jake Irvin Matthew Boyd 5/20/2023 Tigers - Home Patrick Corbin Alex Faedo 5/21/2023 Tigers - Home Josiah Gray Joey Wentz 5/23/2023 Padres - Home MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 5/24/2023 Padres - Home Trevor Williams Yu Darvish

