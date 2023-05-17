The Miami Marlins (21-21) will look to Bryan De La Cruz, riding a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Washington Nationals (18-24) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-3) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

The Nationals will send Gore (3-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 3.29 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.

Gore has four quality starts this season.

Gore has put up five starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera (2-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 5.35, a 1.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.670.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In eight starts this season, Cabrera has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

