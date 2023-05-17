Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (21-21) will face off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals (18-24) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals -105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 5.35 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.29 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Marlins have an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 17-24 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

