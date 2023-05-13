The New York Mets (19-20) square off against the Washington Nationals (16-22) on Saturday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Mets will look to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 4.43 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.25 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (1-1) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During seven games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.25 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.

Williams is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.

Williams will try to collect his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

Trevor Williams vs. Mets

He will match up with a Mets offense that is hitting .237 as a unit (20th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .382 (21st in the league) with 41 total home runs (17th in MLB play).

Williams has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out four against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi (1-0) will take the mound for the Mets, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 4.43, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.230.

Joey Lucchesi vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.358) and 24 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-21 with a home run and three RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

