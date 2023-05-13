Player props can be found for Pete Alonso and Luis Garcia, among others, when the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .258/.309/.387 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has put up 38 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.329/.403 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 8 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 31 RBI (34 total hits).

He's slashed .234/.331/.524 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Reds May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Reds May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 45 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .317/.414/.451 slash line on the year.

Nimmo has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three walks and an RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 10 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Reds May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

