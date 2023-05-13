When the New York Mets (19-20) and Washington Nationals (16-22) meet at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 13, Joey Lucchesi will get the call for the Mets, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the hill. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 4.43 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.25 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Nationals' game versus the Mets but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Mets with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Garcia get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have gone 8-10 (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60% chance to win.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (42.1%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

