The New York Mets versus Washington Nationals game on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Alvarez and Lane Thomas.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 24 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .358 this season.

The Nationals' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 151 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.0 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (1-1) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Williams has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-8 Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Jake Irvin Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants L 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb 5/10/2023 Giants W 11-6 Away Josiah Gray Sean Manaea 5/12/2023 Mets L 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Tylor Megill 5/13/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 5/14/2023 Mets - Home Jake Irvin Max Scherzer 5/15/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin David Peterson 5/16/2023 Marlins - Away Josiah Gray Jesús Luzardo 5/17/2023 Marlins - Away MacKenzie Gore Edward Cabrera 5/18/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Eury Pérez

