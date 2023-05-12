The New York Mets (18-20) visit the Washington Nationals (16-21) in NL East play, at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Tylor Megill (3-2) for the Mets and MacKenzie Gore (3-2) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (3-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-2, 3.65 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.

Gore is looking to record his fifth quality start of the year.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year heading into this game.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Mets

He will take the mound against a Mets offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 293 total hits (on a .236 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .384 (21st in the league) with 41 total home runs (17th in MLB play).

Gore has a 1.5 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Mets this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .174 batting average over one appearance.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill (3-2) will take the mound for the Mets, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, a 1.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.500 in seven games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Megill has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.

