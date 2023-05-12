You can see player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Luis Garcia and others on the New York Mets and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Friday at Nationals Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .264/.311/.397 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI (38 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .281/.333/.415 so far this year.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Giants May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 8 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Garcia, Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has recorded 33 hits with three doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He has a slash line of .234/.329/.532 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Reds May. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 20 walks and 15 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .312/.409/.449 so far this season.

Nimmo has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two walks and an RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 10 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Reds May. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.