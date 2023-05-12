How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets, on Friday at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Nationals Player Props
|Mets vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 24 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .363 this season.
- The Nationals rank eighth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 149 runs (just 4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Washington has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-2) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.
- Gore has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-7
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-8
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/9/2023
|Giants
|L 4-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Webb
|5/10/2023
|Giants
|W 11-6
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Sean Manaea
|5/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tylor Megill
|5/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Max Scherzer
|5/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Justin Verlander
|5/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Edward Cabrera
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.