Tylor Megill takes the mound for the New York Mets on Friday at Nationals Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Nationals have +115 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

Washington is 15-19 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 37 chances this season.

The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-12 10-9 7-9 9-11 12-12 4-8

