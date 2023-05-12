Friday's contest features the Washington Nationals (16-21) and the New York Mets (18-20) matching up at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (3-2) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-2).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 15-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (149 total).

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

