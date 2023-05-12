Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-1. The Maple Leafs are the favorite (-170) in this decisive game against the Panthers (+145).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 50-21-11 overall and 11-12-23 in overtime games.

Toronto has 58 points (24-5-10) in the 39 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs scored only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has taken 21 points from the 25 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (8-12-5 record).

The Maple Leafs have scored at least three goals in 60 games (47-8-5, 99 points).

In the 42 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 23-13-6 to record 52 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-15-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Maple Leafs went 21-10-7 in those contests (49 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 9-8-17 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 39 points (16-6-7) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 10 games this season when the Panthers ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 65 times, earning 98 points from those matchups (46-13-6).

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 38 games this season and has registered 48 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Panthers finished 19-11-3 in those contests (41 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

