Stephen Curry be on the court for the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 104-101 loss to the Lakers, Curry had 31 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Curry, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 30.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.2 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.4 PRA 43.5 41.8 42.3 PR 36.5 35.5 35.9 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.4



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

Curry is averaging 11.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Curry's Warriors average 104.8 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 42 31 10 14 3 0 3 5/6/2023 32 23 4 3 4 1 1 5/4/2023 30 20 4 12 3 0 1 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.