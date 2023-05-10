Wednesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (16-19) and Washington Nationals (15-21) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:45 PM ET on May 10.

The probable starters are Sean Manaea (1-1) for the Giants and Josiah Gray (2-5) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Nationals 6.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, Washington has been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (138 total runs).

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule