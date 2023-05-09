Sportsbooks have set player props for Thairo Estrada, Luis Garcia and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has 31 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .277/.320/.420 on the year.

Garcia has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 35 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .280/.336/.400 so far this year.

Thomas brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .344 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 8 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Garcia, Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (2-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.40), 30th in WHIP (1.133), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 6.2 7 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1 at Marlins Apr. 17 6.2 8 4 4 6 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 10 6.0 6 4 4 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Patrick Corbin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .344/.394/.534 on the year.

Estrada will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (24 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .261/.438/.511 slash line so far this season.

Wade takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with three walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.