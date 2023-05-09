Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals head into a matchup with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +190 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -250 +190 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 35 games with a total.

The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-12 9-8 6-9 9-10 12-11 3-8

