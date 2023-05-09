Tuesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (15-19) and the Washington Nationals (15-20) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (2-5) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (1-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (137 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule