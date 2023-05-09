Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5 on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-111)
|9.5 (-115)
|4.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-182)
- Tuesday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That is 1.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).
- Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-139)
|2.5 (+105)
- The 23.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday is 3.1 less than his season scoring average.
- He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Tuesday.
- He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-105)
|3.5 (+135)
|2.5 (-133)
|1.5 (-133)
- The 12.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
- White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
- White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-125)
|10.5 (-139)
|3.5 (-105)
|0.5 (-128)
- The 28.5-point over/under set for Embiid on Tuesday is 4.6 lower than his season scoring average of 33.1.
- Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (3.5).
- Embiid has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).
James Harden Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (-115)
|5.5 (-154)
|7.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-115)
- The 21.5-point total set for James Harden on Tuesday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.
- Harden's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Harden's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 3.2 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
- Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
