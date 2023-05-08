Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with a walk), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .294 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Garrett has had a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Garrett has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1).
