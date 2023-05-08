The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with a walk), take on starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .294 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Garrett has had a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Garrett has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in seven of 14 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

