The San Francisco Giants (15-18) host the Washington Nationals (14-20) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are coming off a series victory over the Brewers, and the Nationals a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 2.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Over his one games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .143 against him. He has a 2.08 ERA and averages 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants' DeSclafani (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.13 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in six games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.