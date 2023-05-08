Monday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (15-18) against the Washington Nationals (14-20) at Oracle Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The previous 10 Nationals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (132 total).

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

