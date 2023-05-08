The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia leads Washington in total hits (29) this season while batting .271 with nine extra-base hits.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 18 of 29 games this year (62.1%), including nine multi-hit games (31.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.4% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (10 of 29), with two or more runs three times (10.3%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings