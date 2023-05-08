Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .613 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .267 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

Thomas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

In 69.7% of his games this season (23 of 33), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 33 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings