Lakers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-2.5
|228.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average point total of 233.8, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played 59 games this season that ended with a combined score above 228.5 points.
- Golden State's average game total this season has been 236.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Golden State has put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread.
- The Warriors have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Golden State has a record of 4-12, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|50
|61%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
|Warriors
|59
|72%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- Five of Lakers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- The Lakers put up just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total five times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than away (.293, 12-29-0).
- The Warriors average only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall.
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-15
|44-38
|Warriors
|39-43
|9-11
|45-37
Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Lakers
|Warriors
|117.2
|118.9
|6
|2
|29-11
|31-19
|32-8
|35-15
|116.6
|117.1
|20
|21
|31-20
|31-12
|33-18
|34-9
