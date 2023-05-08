Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 series lead.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (208)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (23.1%).
- Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.
- The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- Miami is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.2% of the shots it has taken (and 69.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.8 treys per contest, which are 40.8% of its shots (and 30.5% of the team's buckets).
Knicks Performance Insights
- With 116 points scored per game and 113.1 points allowed, New York is 11th in the NBA offensively and 12th on defense.
- The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- New York takes 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.
