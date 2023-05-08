The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .248 with two doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Smith has had a hit in 20 of 31 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).
  • He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (12.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 11 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (44 total, 1.3 per game).
  • DeSclafani (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.13 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.13 ERA ranks eighth, .816 WHIP ranks third, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 57th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.